ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) — Crews are working to clear I-25 southbound at Jefferson after an accident.

Albuquerque Police say a trailer lost a load of pallets, leading to an crash involving a motorcycle and at least three cars.

“The motorcycle rider is in stable condition but has been transported to UNMH,” Ofc. Tanner Tixier said.

