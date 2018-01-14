Local Professional Baseball players hold camp Hitting for A Cure

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- The Albuquerque Baseball Academy held a baseball camp at their new facility of Sunday for a good cause. It was a skills camp for the local youth to come and learn from some of the local pros.

Houston Astro Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sock Blake Swihart, Minnesota Twin Mitch Garver, and Albuquerque Isotope Austin House were all helping at the camp on Sunday, and with all the money raised going to local families in need as well as spend time with the kids, it was a win win.

“I mean it’s for a great cause and he kids are learning something, and you make a lot of friends along the way. You know, everyone that we have helped out we are close with. So, now you just build friendships and help kids learn the game of baseball”, said Blake Swihart.

Over 40,000 dollars was raised at this year’s camps, one in Farmington and the other in Albuquerque, and while World Series Champ Alex Bregman couldn’t make it to the Farmington camp. Bregman boarded a 4am flight on Sunday morning to make it to the camp in Albuquerque.

“we got on a flight early this morning from Houston leaving fan fest and I had to get out here to Albuquerque to put this camp on and its very special to us. I am really pleased with the turnout today, it’s going to raise a lot of money”, said Alex Bregman.

To find out more on the camps, Albuquerque Baseball Academy, and how you can help the multiple families in need and their full story, Contact Albuquerque Baseball Academy at: 505-856-2255.