Local firefighters gather at Sunport to honor Farmington firefighter who died of cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters from across the Metro came together to solemnly welcome home the body of one of their brothers.

“Lieutenant Shadd Rohwer was just such a positive person. He was there for everyone in our department,” said Travis Robinson.

Lt. Shadd Rohwer, a 19-year veteran of the Farmington Fire Department died in a Phoenix hospital on Thursday from job-related cancer.

Albuquerque and Rio Rancho firefighters joined members of Rohwer’s own department to greet his remains at the Sunport, then participate in the first leg of a procession escorting him back to Farmington.

Those who knew Lt. Rohwer remembered his fierce love of the fire service and his passion for life.

“Lt. Rohwer had a contagious smile and a positive attitude every time you were around him. I’ll miss that,” says Andrew Ebner of the Farmington Fire Department.

Rohwer’s fellow firefighters say after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2015, he became dedicated to promoting safety practices like wearing appropriate facemasks.

