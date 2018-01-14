Driver who crashed into hydrant causes massive sinkhole in front of Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — An Albuquerque couple is homeless Sunday night after a massive sinkhole opened up in front of their house.

It happened after a driver mowed over a fire hydrant on the sidewalk of the couple’s home.

“The fire hydrant broke and the water was shooting straight under the house and that’s what created that big sinkhole,” said Jorge Ramon.

Ramon and his wife just moved into the rental home near the Petroglyphs at Western Trail and Unser back in October.

According to a spokesperson with the ABC Water Utility Authority, it is confirmed this is the result of a car running into the fire hydrant outside the house early Sunday morning.

That caused water to flood the front yard of the home and eventually, the sinkhole opened up.

The couple says they heard a big bang at around 3:30 in the morning Sunday, but didn’t think anything of it. Then they were awakened by firefighters banging on the door to get them to evacuate the house.

“I think it’s a miracle that the slab is still there because none of our contents had fallen down. I thought everything would be in the hole,” says Ramon.

The couple says nothing inside was destroyed, but the house itself is believed to be a total loss. They’ll be carefully removing their belongings over the next several days.

Thankfully, the couple has family they can stay with for now.

APD says they don’t have any information about the car that caused the mess.