Couple provides books and reading lights to Puerto Rico kids affected by Hurricane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It has been nearly four months since Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.

The storm wiped out power to the majority of the island. Some areas are still in the dark.

“For about three weeks, I tried in every way, shape or form that I could possibly to contact family on the island,” said Liz Mangual, who was born in Puerto Rico.

Connecting with loved ones on the island was nearly impossible after the hurricane.

“I couldn’t get ahold of anyone,” Mangual said.

Three weeks after the devastating storm that killed dozens, Mangual was finally able to reach a relative.

“She said, ‘You know what the hardest thing is? It’s at night,'” Mangual explained.

Hurricane Maria wiped out power on the island.

“And that really hit me hard,” said Mangual. “We said ‘Gosh we got to do something. We want to do something to help.'”

Mangual and her husband Bob Kanegis are part of the Storytellers of New Mexico, a group that puts on workshops sharing the art of telling stories with the community.

“When parents sit huddled close to their child, it’s a comforting feeling,” Kanegis explained.

The couple connected with an organization on the island that runs headstart programs for about 1,400 young kids.

Their mission was to deliver books to children.

“As a way to bring people close in the darkness during the dark nights,” Mangual explained.

“And then the next thought, wait a minute, if we send books, there’s no light to read them,” Kanegis said.

Thanks to book and monetary donations from connections all over the country, Mangual and Kanegis are close to being able to provide a book and reading light to every kid in the program.

“Just seeing the joy in their faces just confirmed and affirmed for me that what we were doing was something that that was valuable for those families,” Mangual explained.

A little bit of light and a good story are now helping kids during some of the darkest of times.

Donations are still being accepted.

