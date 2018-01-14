Chris’ Sunday Forecast

A warmer day is ahead for New Mexico after a cold wake up this morning.

High pressure will be in control of New Mexico’s weather this afternoon. This means more sunshine and a warmer afternoon for the entire state after a brief cool down across eastern New Mexico yesterday.

The warm up will be short-lived as another cold front moves into eastern New Mexico tomorrow. This cold front could trigger some light snow showers and bring in low clouds, fog, for portions of eastern New Mexico on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The temperatures will go from the 50s & 60s across the east today to the 30s & 40s tomorrow afternoon.

The chilly temperatures will linger for Tuesday as another weather disturbance tracks through the Four Corners on Tuesday afternoon.

This weather maker will bring a shot at some light snow to the west facing slopes of the Northern Mountains for Tuesday into Wednesday. There’s even a slight shot at a shower in Albuquerque on Wednesday.