Cerrone’s BMF Ranch and Gym are growing

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Donald Cowboy Cerrone is gearing up to end his 3 fight losing streak on February 18th in Austin Texas, but while KRQE Sports was in Edgewood interviewing the Cowboy, they couldn’t help but notice how much bigger his BMF Ranch is getting.

Cerrone added on to his gym at his ranch in Edgewood, NM, and more people were in the gym training. Cerrone is happy with the growth of his ranch and wants it to grow even more, as the Cowboy is very proud of what he is building.

“If you build it they will come and look we probably have a couple hundred years of knowledge standing on the deck right there. so it’s cool man just show those guys the way to go, how to train, how to screw off, you know what I mean, how to enjoy their time off. All of that takes knowledge and someone telling you how to do it. So, a lot guys come here they learn how to build, they learn how to live, and they learn how to fight”, said Donald Cerrone.