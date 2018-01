ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) — Albuquerque Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing endangered woman.

Police say 66-year-old Dora Marquez was last seen downtown, near where she lives, Sunday afternoon.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, purple sweater and blue jeans.

She’s described as 5’1″ and 140 lbs.

She has a medical condition which may confuse her about where she is and where she lives.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts should call APD Det. Vic Wiebe at 242-COPS.