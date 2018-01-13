US judge unseals Las Vegas shooting warrants; Paddock emailed about bump stocks

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) – FBI agents knew the gunman behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history left behind big caches of guns, ammunition and explosives when they sought warrants to search his properties and online accounts.

A U.S. judge in Nevada unsealed documents Friday showing some of what federal agents learned about Stephen Paddock in the week after the Las Vegas shooting.

They also show that agents sought the email, Facebook and Instagram accounts of Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who was in the Philippines during the Oct. 1 shooting.

Prosecutors didn’t oppose Friday’s request from media organizations including The Associated Press to release affidavits filed to get search warrants.

Authorities haven’t said why they think the 64-year-old high-stakes gambler opened fire from a casino-hotel onto a concert below. Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more before killing himself.