Strike out Cancer exceeds expectations

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- It was a great turnout at this year’s Strike out Cancer Charity event in Albuquerque. The Charity was created to help two local families that have been stricken with the terrible disease that is cancer.

World Series Champion Ken Giles was in attendance on Friday night at the event, and even participated in Saturday’s Rio Grande Alumni Baseball Game.

The Charity was expected to raise around 7,000 dollars, but after an update on Sunday KRQE Sports found out that the Charity raised more like 8,000 dollars on Friday night. The two families are still accepting donations and if you would like to help here is their email information.

Martin Romero Scholarship fund: Rockingcr@centrylink.net

Jerry Lopez and the Lopez Family: Lopezjerrnet@aol.com