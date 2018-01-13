San Juan Co. Sheriff expresses support of president’s reportedly vulgar statement

SAN JUAN COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico sheriff is drawing a lot of attention online after saying he agrees with the president’s reportedly vulgar statement about certain nations recently.

While many are condemning President Trump for what he allegedly said, San Juan County Sheriff Ken Christensen is making no apologies for voicing support for the president, even saying people shouldn’t be so sensitive.

Earlier this week, lawmakers said President Trump used explicit language when describing Haiti and other African nations. It happened during a bipartisan discussion about DACA and sparked a lot of outrage.

Sheriff Christesen took to Facebook Friday with the message, “I agree with the President, Haiti is a s—hole country.”

“I think they are the s-holes of the whole world,” Sheriff Christesen said. “There have been a few people that think, no matter what the president says he’s a racist and that’s not it at all it have nothing to do with race.”

Despite his Facebook status containing the vulgar language, Christesen said he doesn’t condone the word used but agrees with President Trump’s statement.

“Certainly he says some things that he probably shouldn’t like we all do but to say that a country is a bad place, that’s a nice word than what was used,” Christesen said.

The sheriff believes the president’s comment wasn’t racially motivated and was instead about corrupt governments in those countries.

“When you treat your people that way and you steal all the wealth and your people live in poverty and you don’t do anything but enrich yourself, I think that’s a pretty terrible thing,” Christesen said.

Meanwhile, another New Mexico politician, Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham, called the president’s comments shameful and unpresidential.

In a tweet she wrote, “We must use our voices to ensure that our nation never returns to the days when ignorance, prejudice, and racism dictated our decision making.”

Sheriff Christensen claims 90 percent of his followers agree with his stance on the issue, with people commenting in response, “we’ve been politically correct for far too long. It’s refreshing to hear the truth without being filtered” and things of the like.

Some, however, expressed disappointment in the sheriff, with one person saying, “This is inexcusable from a leader and elected official.”

Sheriff Christesen has said he plans to retire at the end of year.