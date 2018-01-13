New Mexico middle school students design cities of the future

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Middle school students from all across New Mexico showed off their ideas for a future city on Saturday.

It’s part of a nationwide competition inspiring kids to solve the problems of tomorrow.

Around 250 6th through 8th graders filled with creative ideas presented their proposals for a city 100 years in the future to a panel of judges.

“It encompasses elements of science, engineering, art,” said Amy Sun, New Mexico Regional Coordinator for the Future City Competition, an event held throughout the country to inspire future engineers and forward thinkers.

This year, students were met with the “challenge of accommodating our multi-generational population,” said Sun.

For several months, students worked in teams to create models of their cities.

“Building a city of future involves teamwork,” Sun said.

And that turned out to be one of the project’s key lessons.

In the end, students say they are proud of the cities they came up with. Some feature solar technology, wind energy, flying cars, life-alert systems, community parks and cultural influences.

Saturday’s winner will go to the national competition in Washington D.C.

Last year, the team from New Mexico won the “Most Sustainable” award at the national competition.

