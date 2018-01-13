Man arrested for 2015 Waffle House armed robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man with a long list of past felony charges is behind bars, accused of robbing an Albuquerque Waffle House two and a half years ago.

Albuquerque Police say Michael Perry forced the manager out of her car at gunpoint and made off with a bank deposit bag.

Investigators linked Perry to the crime by testing a glove witnesses say he dropped near the scene. It popped up as a match when Perry was arrested for another crime nearly a year later.

Court records show Perry has a long list of felony charges dating back more than two decades.

The state is working to keep him behind bars until trial.

