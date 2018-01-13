Local 10-year-old boy dies after long battle with cancer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 10-year-old boy who battled cancer for much of his young life has died.

KRQE News 13 has been following Elijah Dimas since 2016 when ventriloquist Terry Factor made a special visit to the hospital because Elijah was too sick to make it to his show.

Since then, the community has helped Elijah cross items off his bucket list like riding the Polar Express in Durango and attending a Raiders game in California.

When the Dimas family attended that game last month, they had just gotten word that Elijah’s aggressive form of cancer was not responding to treatment.

According to Elijah’s Facebook page, he died Wednesday morning.

Services are set for this coming Tuesday.

