Lobo Women bounce back with a win at home over Fresno State 88-75

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- riding a 2 game losing streak, the Lobo Women’s Basketball team came in hungry for their Saturday matchup with Fresno State in Albuquerque. The Lobos would start out fast and finish strong on Saturday afternoon, as they took out the Bulldogs 88-75.

UNM had all 5 of their starters finish in the double figures. It was a very good showing on defense by the Lobos on Saturday and a very balanced attack on offense. “The right person took the shot. Whoever, was open took that shot and they are all good. You know all of those kids can play. Sometimes we force it or we are not patient enough. You know, we want to play fast but not reckless. We still played fast today but we moved the ball”, said UNM Head Coach Mike Bradbury.

The Lobos are now 16-3 overall on the season and 4-2 in MWC play. They will remain at home as they will now host UNLV next on Wednesday at 7pm.