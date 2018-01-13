Lobo Men’s Basketball remains winless on the road in conference play

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- Lobo Men’s Basketball dropped their 3rd game on the road in their conference season on Saturday 89-80. UNM did look good in this game, as they came back from a double digit deficit in the 1st half to make it a 42-40 game at half.

The Lobos saw great performances out of multiple players. Makuach Maluach led the pack as he finished with 21 points, Anthony Mathis once again had a great night and finished with 18 points, and Chris McNeal finally got things going again finishing with 16 points.

The Lobos and Bulldogs would trade the lead throughout the 2nd half, but with about 7 minutes left Fresno State would take control. The Bulldogs had 15 2nd half points from Deshon Taylor and they would outlast UNM to win 89-80.

UNM is now 3-3 in MWC play and 8-11 overall. The team will remain on the road as they take on UNLV next on Wednesday at 8pm.