Las Cruces doctor found guilty of sexually assaulting patient

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) — A New Mexico neurologist has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a patient after several patients came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior.

Dr. Robert Woody is a licensed neurologist in Las Cruces, but the Doña Ana County District Attorney says the 65-year-old doctor was extremely inappropriate with patients, leading to him being charged with groping at least three men.

In court on Friday, victims testified and accused Woody of kissing them on the neck, caressing their chests and fondling their groins.

Patients took to the stand explaining what happened when they went to visit their doctor.

“He was thrusting himself towards me, while inside my thigh area,” one man said.

While Woody told the jury he is gay, he said the claims are false and that he didn’t even touch these men, consensually.

After more than seven hours of deliberations, a jury found Dr. Woody guilty on one of the three counts of misdemeanor criminal sexual contact charges.

It was a huge relief for one victim.

“It came out the way I wanted. I was kind of nervous after seven-point-five hours, but God was with me on this case and I couldn’t be here without my mom by my side and my great friends that drove all the way down here to pick me up and take me down home to the life I live.”

Woody was aquitted on one other count, and the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the third, ending in a mistrial. He’s now out on bond, pending re-trial.

Woody faces a year in jail.