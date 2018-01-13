Fans pack Convention Center for 8th annual Albuquerque Comic Con

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crowds packed the Convention Center Saturday for the eighth year of Albuquerque Comic Con.

“When I was growing up, it was not cool to be a nerd. And now we’ve taken over,” says attendee Joel Vallie.

Some of this year’s guests include actors from The Walking Dead, and The Power Rangers, including the Red Ranger.

For the first time this year, Comic Con held a special opening for people with autism, who often have sensory sensitivities.

It was a chance for those who might get overwhelmed by the crowds to get the Comic Con experience in a calmer environment.

“All of our celebrities have asked if they can come in on Friday,” said event organizer Jim Burleson. “They wanted to be a part of the entire event. They wanted to be here for the kids with autism.”

Comic Con continues at the Convention Center downtown Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

