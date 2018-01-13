Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A couple of cold fronts will bring the shot of some cool air to portions of eastern New Mexico for today and then again on Monday.

The cold fronts are dry and they are not even going to pack much wind. Instead, temperatures will fall back into the 40s & 50s for areas like Raton, Las Vegas, Santa Rosa and Roswell today. The cool down will be short-lived. High pressure will then warm temperatures back up into the 50s and 60s for most of New Mexico tomorrow. Another cold front moves into the eastern half of the state by Monday.

This cold front will usher in cooler temperatures for central New Mexico for the middle of the upcoming week.