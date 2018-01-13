Albuquerque Comic Con opens early Friday for fans with autism

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Comic Con continued Saturday morning. This year, organizers kicked off the event by opening their doors early on Friday to a select group of fans.

Families with members who have autism were able to get in an hour early Friday at no cost at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

It was an opportunity for them to enjoy the event in a more sensory setting without the large crowds, which can be difficult for people with autism.

Guests even had the option of learning how to build costumes with professional cosplay artists.

This was the first time organizers have opened the event early for community members with autism.

“We’re experienced a huge growth in the industry, industry-wide in the autistic community so we wanted to make sure that they knew that we appreciated them and as we’ve grown, we want to make sure that they understood that we want them to be a part of our growth and not feel left out or pushed out by the huge crowds,” said Albuquerque Comic Con Owner and Promoter, Jim Burleson.

Some of this year’s special guests include several actors from the Walking Dead and Power Rangers.