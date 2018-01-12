Woman finds 100,000 ‘killer bees’ on her property

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman discovered nearly 100,000 killer bees living on her property.

According to the Las Cruces Sun-News, the bees had built four hives in the ceiling of an outside storage space at her Dona Ana home.

A bee removal specialist was called out to safely relocate the bees.

They took them outside the city limits to the desert and built the bees an area where they could survive.

Killer bees, or Africanized bees, are becoming more common in the southwest.

They tend to be aggressive and attack in swarms.

