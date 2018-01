ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is announcing a partnership with the Navajo Nation to provide housing for Navajo students.

The tribal council secured nearly $1.5 million in funding for housing on campus. The university says they’ve agreed on the Lobo Rainforest, much of which remains empty since it opened last fall.

The council says it will help ease the financial burden and increase retention rates for Navajo students.

