Sweet dog survives the odds to become a ‘Pet of The Week’ staff favorite

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Despite a heartbreaking start in life, “Future” the adoptable dog’s optimism and sweetness indicates the promise of a bright future in a new, loving home.

Future was rescued by BCSO in partnership with NMDOG and Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force as a BCACS mission. He will now have justice and the life he deserves. Future was chained in the South Valley, with 2 collars deeply embedded into his neck. He laid in a hole made of dirt, trembling and suffering from severe burns over a majority of his body. He was immediately seized & taken to the emergency clinic for the lifesaving care he so desperately needed. The accused was taken into custody on a no bond hold and charged with extreme cruelty to animals and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Leaving no victim behind, Future was saved when BCSO and BCACS responded to a domestic violence call in progress. Recently, they received a grand jury indictment on all charges.

One of most heroic survivors, Future has undergone months of intensive medical rehab and treatment and in the process, we are healing his spirit. Future is now able to live a life free of pain and fear. He is happy and healthy, he loves to play with his toys, go for rides in the car and shop for sweaters. He loves walks along the Bosque and snuggle time with his humans. Future will never know another day of suffering or isolation. Future is currently available for adoption with many other NMDOGS who were all once forgotten.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer, foster-based, non-profit dog rescue established in 2010. They serve the chained, abused and forgotten dogs across the state.They work in partnership with Law Enforcement, Animal Control and various shelters in NM by assisting them with their most severe cases of cruelty and abuse. NMDOG takes dogs off of their chains and into their program, providing them with the medical care and emotional rehabilitation they need.

NMDOG is an all-volunteer organization which depends solely on donations and foster homes which enable the dogs to learn real-life skills before they are placed in a forever home. NMDOG travels to the most rural parts of the state, providing outreach to those that need it the most, support to understaffed departments, training and more.

NMDOG’s statewide “Free Straw program” provides lifesaving warmth through the winter to cold, outdoor dogs in need. As a valued member of the Bernalillo County Animal Cruelty Task Force with partners from BCSO and Bernalillo County Animal Care Services, NMDOG performs Task Force sweeps throughout Bernalillo county looking for violations of animal welfare, providing resources to those that just need a little help. They also take in the animals that are surrendered or seized and assist in the prosecution of their abusers. Currently, NMDOG has 42 dogs in need of foster and/or forever homes.

To make a donation or adopt Future (or any other adoptable dog,) please visit NMDOG’s website.