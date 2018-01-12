Students honor those who responded to deadly Aztec shooting

By Published:

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement and first responders were honored for their quick response to a deadly school shooting.

Students Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were killed last month when a gunman snuck into Aztec High School.

Officers got on scene within a minute of 911 calls about a shooter on campus.

Friday, students thanked Aztec Police, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and other first responders with a special assembly.

Each department got a certificate and many standing ovations.

Related Coverage:

Aztec High unveils renovated space following deadly shooting (1/4/2018) - Aztec High School is newly renovated after being the scene of a deadly shooting last month. 
Aztec High School students return to classes Monday after school shooting (12/18/2017) - Aztec High School students are waking up Monday morning and are getting ready to go back to class.
Family, friends remember Casey Jordan at memorial service (12/17/2017) - She was always smiling- that's how Casey Jordan, one of the victims of the Aztec high school shooting is being remembered.
Online news site publishes article detailing Aztec shooter’s disturbing internet life (12/15/2017) - An online news site has published a deep look into the Aztec school shooter's secret life on the internet and it is frightening.
Memorial service held for Francisco ‘Paco’ Fernandez (12/15/2017) - Members of the Aztec community came together Friday for the memorial service of one of the students killed in the Aztec High School school s…
Damaged school to be renovated in honor of shooting victims (12/13/2017) - The areas of a New Mexico high school damaged during a shooting rampage will be renovated and dedicated to the memory of two classmates who …
Classes to resume Monday at Aztec High following deadly shooting (12/12/2017) - Aztec High School students will return to class Monday. 
Aztec High memorial services held this weekend (12/12/2017) - Services will be held this weekend for the two students killed in the tragic shooting at Aztec High School.
Voters to choose 3 school board members APS denies parents ‘moment of silence’ for Aztec High School students (12/11/2017) - Albuquerque parents were left speechless after they had organized a moment of silence at a cheer competition to honor two teens killed in th…
Bernalillo High shows support for Aztec in wake of deadly shooting (12/11/2017) - Bernalillo High School students are standing in solidarity with Aztec High School after a shooter took the lives of two Aztec students last …

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s