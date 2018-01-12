Students honor those who responded to deadly Aztec shooting

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement and first responders were honored for their quick response to a deadly school shooting.

Students Casey Jordan-Marquez and Francisco Fernandez were killed last month when a gunman snuck into Aztec High School.

Officers got on scene within a minute of 911 calls about a shooter on campus.

Friday, students thanked Aztec Police, the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and other first responders with a special assembly.

Each department got a certificate and many standing ovations.

