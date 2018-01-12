Snow-free ABQ looks North to Purgatory’s Winterfest for weekend fun

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) — Snow-hungry Albuquerque residents can look north to Purgatory’s Winterfest for some chilly weekend fun, including dog-sledding, ice climbing and night skiing.

In addition to the incredible skiing and snowboarding that is always available, Purgatory Resort is hosting Winterfest this weekend – a special event to celebrate the season. Activities include dog sledding, snowshoeing, skiing, tubing, scenic snowcat tours, ice climbing, night skiing, and plenty more. Activities take place from Saturday, Jan. 13 through Monday, Jan. 15 in Durango, Colorado.

For more information, visit the Purgatory website.