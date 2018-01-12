Roswell passes ordinance allowing off-highway vehicles on city streets

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell may be seeing off-highway vehicles hit the streets sooner than some might think.

For months, Randy Robertson has tried to get an ordinance passed that would allow off-highway vehicles on the roads.

Two months ago, the vote was tabled, but at Thursday night’s city council meeting the motion passed 7-3.

“It requires that the vehicle has the appropriate modifications. These things include: mirrors, lights. The driver must be licensed and insured and they are required to follow all traffic laws,” city attorney Aaron Holloman said.

Drivers are not allowed on highways except to cross them. Otherwise, they’re just allowed on roads with speed limits under 45 mph.

To drive around town, drivers have to go to the DMV for a street registration.

The city says it will go into effect on Jan. 21.

