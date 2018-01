LAS VEGAS (KRQE) – At CES in Las Vegas, companies showed off robots meant to mimic humans and animals.

Sophia is a robot who can walk, talk and dance. With artificial intelligence built in, Sophia is made for medical therapy, factory work and research.

Sony updated its robotic pooch named Aibo.

Its nose is a camera and it has artificial intelligence built into recognizing different family members. There’s even a companion robot that plays Scrabble.