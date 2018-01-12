Police respond to fatal shooting at Rio Rancho park

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department says officers are responding to a fatal shooting at Rio Vista Park.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. at the park on Riverside Drive NE. They say the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

The park is blocked off and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Police say there is no apparent threat to the public, but they are looking for two men in connection to the shooting.

One of the men is believed to be driving a 2000’s model, beige Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 505-891-7226.

This is a developing story. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.

Police Activity Alert Officers are at the scene of a shooting that just occurred at Rio Vista Park on Riverside Dr NE. The area is blocked off due to police activity so please avoid the area. — RioRancho PD (@RioRanchoPD1) January 13, 2018