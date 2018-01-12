Rescue horses grace pages of 2018 fundraising calendar

EDGEWOOD, N.M. — Rescue horses grace the pages of a 2018 fundraising calendar, addressing the ongoing challenge of feeding 60 abused or neglected equines on donations alone.

Walkin N Circles is a non-profit 501(c)(3) horse rescue that rehabilitates and finds adoptive homes for abandoned, abused, and neglected horses. Generally, they care for about 50 horses on the ranch at any given time and currently have more than 60 under their care. They primarily get horses from the NM Livestock Board, which seizes or finds animals that are in need. WNCR is funded solely through private donations and use the money to pay for hay, feed and medical care.

To help raise money the non-profit is selling beautiful 2018 calendars that highlight some of the current horses up for adoption. Calendars are $20 each and can be ordered by calling the office at (505) 286-0779.

For more information or to make a donation, visit the WNCR website.