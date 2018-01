(KRQE) – New Mexico has come in last place on a list of best places to raise a family.

According to Wallethub, the state ranks 50th in the nation.

The study looks at categories such as education, childcare and family fun.

The dataset also includes factors such as median family salary, housing affordability and unemployment rate.

Last year, Albuquerque came in at 126 out of 150 U.S. cities.

Massachusetts came in at number one in the country.

