More golfers means more maintenance for metro golf courses

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Crews at local golf courses will be doing something they’re not used to this time of year, maintenance. They say the warm temperatures are drawing more golfers to their courses.

Right now, yards across the metro are typically turning a shade of yellow. However, at the golf courses, the turf looks more like a spring day.

With warm winter weather, you might think it would cost more to maintain all of this, but it’s actually saving them money.

For Adam Roybal, General Manager of the University of New Mexico’s Championship Golf Course, the work starts early. They drive around, making sure the course is in tip-top shape, and get golfers checked in.

For David Gorman, along with dozens of other golfers teeing off, it’s just another chance to get in another round of golf.

“It’s nice to be able to play in short sleeves not have gloves on and all that,” said Gorman.

It’s the middle of January and Roybal says not only are they seeing more golfers compared to last year at this time, they’re seeing them more frequently.

“The weather is allowing for them to plan for that rather than seeing the temperatures so low that they don’t’ make golf some of their priorities,” said Roybal.

That means for Roybal and the maintenance crew, the work doesn’t stop.

“There are grasses that are growing that still have to be maintained, chemicals have to be applied to it, water still has to be watered in. So there is still maintenance that needs to be done during the winter time,” said Roybal.

Since fall has ended, Roybal says there’s also more maintenance in terms of the leaves and pine needles that need to be swept off.

They must also water it more often because of these warmer temperatures. Fortunately for them, all of their hard work isn’t going unnoticed.

“Adam and Paul have done a great job of getting the course in shape and making it wonderfully playable this time of year,” said Gorman.

Roybal says that all of this extra work that is being done now will actually mean healthier turf by the time spring rolls around.

Roybal says because of the unseasonably warm temperatures, they haven’t had to employ more maintenance people which means their maintenance costs are down.

