Martin Luther King Jr. Day events planned in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Events in honor of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. have been planned throughout New Mexico in preparation for MLK Day.

Organizers in Albuquerque have scheduled Monday a “Pursuing the Dream” event at a Jewish synagogue to highlight the work done by anti-poverty activists and those working on police reform.

Joycelyn Jackson, president of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Multicultural Council, says the group wanted to tie King’s legacy to contemporary issues affecting people of color today.

In Carlsbad, a weekend of events of church service and public gatherings are planned to highlight King’s contributions. The Pecos River Village Conference Center’s Carousel House, for example, will host an annual scholarship banquet in his name.