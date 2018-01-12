Man claims BCSO used ‘excessive force’ during traffic stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is suing the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department claiming deputies used excessive force during a traffic stop.

John Walck says he was driving on I-40 near Nine-Mile Hill when a deputy pulled him over. Walck says he wasn’t sure why he was stopped, but says deputies called him “old man” several times, used excessive force and arrested him.

The lawsuit says Walck was injured during the stop but didn’t explain how. The sheriff’s department would not comment.

This is the fourth lawsuit to be filed against BCSO since last month.

