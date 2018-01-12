Man accused of drunk driving crash turns down plea deal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of injuring several people in a drunk driving crash made an unexpected decision in court Friday.

Gerald Hernandez is accused of rear-ending a car and causing a chain reaction crash on I-40 on Christmas Eve 2015.

Officers say paramedics smelled alcohol on Hernandez and he refused a blood test.

Hernandez was scheduled to take a plea deal in exchange for six years in prison, but he turned it down.

He will now go to trial as early as February, facing up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps