Man accused of drunk driving crash turns down plea deal

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of injuring several people in a drunk driving crash made an unexpected decision in court Friday.

Gerald Hernandez is accused of rear-ending a car and causing a chain reaction crash on I-40 on Christmas Eve 2015.

Officers say paramedics smelled alcohol on Hernandez and he refused a blood test.

Hernandez was scheduled to take a plea deal in exchange for six years in prison, but he turned it down.

He will now go to trial as early as February, facing up to nine years in prison if found guilty.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s