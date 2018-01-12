Man accused of beating teen with shovel to stay under house arrest until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man accused of nearly beating a teenage girl to death will not be getting more freedom.

Justin Hansen is under house arrest while awaiting trial for the beating of Brittani Marcell in her Albuquerque home in 2008.

Hansen was arrested in July after a DNA match.

As part of his conditions of release, a family member must watch him at all times. Hansen filed a motion for more freedom saying watching him has become a burden for family members.

The state says that is not a compelling enough reason.