Legacy Church Reaches Milestone for Make A Wish

Make-A-Wish New Mexico announces that Legacy Church has surpassed the $1 million mark in contributions over the church’s 13 years supporting New Mexico’s Wish Kids and their families. Not only does this make Legacy Church the largest donor to Make-A-Wish New Mexico, it makes the church the largest church donor in the world to Make-A-Wish. The overwhelming generosity of the parishioners of Legacy Church has led to the granting of nearly 100 wishes for New Mexico children and will allow for 12 more wishes this year.

“On behalf of the board, staff, volunteers and the entire Make-A-Wish New Mexico family, we extend our sincerest gratitude to Legacy Church and its thousands of parishioners for their overwhelming generosity and support,” said Troy Geer, Make-A-Wish New Mexico Board Chair. “New Mexicans are generous people by nature and we are thankful for all of our incredible donors, but we could not serve Wish Families on the level we do without Legacy Church’s critical support.”

All contributions made to Make-A-Wish New Mexico stay in New Mexico. For more information regarding Make-A-Wish New Mexico please visit their website.

To make a tax-deductible contribution, click here.