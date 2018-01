LAGUNA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating a potential threat at Laguna High School.

Laguna Tribal Police was alerted to a possible threat that happened on Thursday.

They say a group of teenagers were immediately interviewed by police.

Officers determined the threat was not credible, but the school will have extra security Friday as a precaution.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps