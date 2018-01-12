Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A mostly quiet day ahead of us with mild temperatures (40s, 50s and 60s) underneath a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be breezy at times with sustained speeds ranging between 10-20mph out of the northwest. No rain or snow is expected within statelines.

SATURDAY: A cold front pushing southwest across the state will cool temperatures 10°-15° across eastern NM… with a more subtle drop in temps further west (~5°). No precip will accompany the front so plan on another day of sunshine statewide.

SUNDAY: High pressure will remain in control, helping to keep out the rain/snow and make way for more sunshine. Despite Saturday’s cool down, temperatures will rebound quickly with most of us topping out well into the 50s and 60s Sunday afternoon.