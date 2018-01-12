ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE)- World Series Champion, Rio Grande Raven Alum Ken Giles was back in town on Saturday helping the local community by appearing at the benefit to Strike out Cancer. “Anyway to help somebody in need, anyway to help someone in the near future. I am going to take my advantage and show my part in the community”, said Astro Pitcher Ken Giles.

The Charity is meant to help two local families who have been dealing with Cancer. The Romero’s have a scholarship fund in memory of their son who passed away 4 years ago, Martin Romero. Since Martin passed away 4 years ago the family has already sent 6 Rio Grande students to college.

Half of the proceeds will go to them with the other going to the Lopez Family. Jerry Lopez was diagnosed with throat cancer and the longtime coach and team manager was very appreciative of this charity event tonight. “It means everything to us right now. The help and support of the baseball family at this time has been awesome”, said Jerry Lopez.

The event is expected to raise around 7,000 dollars, and will be a major help to these two Rio Grande Raven families.