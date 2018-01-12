January 12th Morning Rush: Police department receives backlash after social media post

1. The Santa Fe Police Department is getting some backlash for a social media post asking the public to help track down a suspect around town. Last month, police say Adrian Bleamer broke into a home and had a warrant for his arrest. After he was caught, police say he was back out on the streets within a few hours. The next day Santa Fe Police posted on Facebook saying Bleamer is not wanted, but to let police know where he is and added he’s a threat to neighbors. Now some are saying the post was irresponsible and alarming, police say the post was meant as a warning.

2. The ACLU has filed a lawsuit over the new Pedestrian Safety law. Councilor Trudy Jones introduced the ordinance that outlaws people from soliciting money on sidewalks, medians, and off-ramps. Drivers can be cited for giving money or food to panhandlers. In their lawsuit, the ACLU says the ordinance is an attempt to get homeless people out of the public’s view. Jones says its a safety issue.

3. A mostly quiet day ahead of us with mild temperatures (40s, 50s and 60s) underneath a mostly sunny sky.

. Crews at local golf courses will be doing something they’re not used to this time of year, maintenance. They say the unusually warm temps are drawing more golfers to their courses. The manager at the University of New Mexico Golf Course says not only are they seeing more golfers compared to last year at this time, they’re seeing them more frequently.

5. You could soon be able to buy Balloon Fiesta stamps. Albuquerque representative Sarah Maestas Barnes is asking the US Postal Service to issue a stamp commemorating the 50th International Balloon Fiesta. Her memorial points out the event’s growth.

Morning’s Top Stories