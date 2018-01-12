Indictments filed in Martin Luther King Jr. Commission money scheme

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three people have been indicted by the state attorney general involving embezzlement and racketeering charges from the Martin Luther King Jr. Commission.

After raiding the facility almost a year ago, state officials Friday released a 14 count indictment that charges the former director fo the commission, a man who led a non-profit and a former worker.

Kimberly Greene, is the former commission’s executive director. Greene was fired from the commission in 2016 after allegations of fraud and embezzlement accusations.

The indictment states Kimberly Greene, falsified documents to steal state money. Greene along with Charles Countee who ran the non-profit eREAD and former commission employee Cheryl Yazzie are charged with being behind the scheme.

In 2016, investigators from the Office of the Attorney General carted off computers, hard drives and files from the commission’s offices at EXPO New Mexico. Search warrants revealed agents believed Greene may have paid herself $16,000 in state money using an MLK Commission contract with a non-profit reading-improvement company as a cover. They also suspect she forged a $51,000 invoice for a youth conference.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says Greene, Countee and Yazzie were embezzling money from the state with phony state vouchers through the eREAD non-profit.

All charges of the three range from a second degree to a fourth-degree felony.

According to the New Mexico State website, “The New Mexico State Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission was established in 1991 by the Legislature of the State of New Mexico. It was introduced by Senator’s Cisneros, Roman Maes, Mary Jane Garcia, Gloria Howes, and Shannon Robinson.”

Read Indictments Below »

