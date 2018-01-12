‘In The Balance’ at 516 Arts

A unique and striking exploration of the very definition of art is taking place at one of downtown Albuquerque’s premier galleries.

516 Arts will bring In the Balance to a close this Saturday, Jan. 13. The installation, conceived and created by artist and graphic designer Karl Hofmann, utilizes mundane materials to create an abstract work which has filled the front windows of 516 Arts since December.

The show’s curator and creator both recommend audience come experience the work from 12 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Saturday, then stick around after dark to see the true magnificence with the addition of lighting.

For more information, visit 516Arts.org.