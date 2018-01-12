Hip-Hop Classes and More with ABQ ToDo

Calling all b-boys and b-girls! South Broadway Cultural Center and Keshet Dance Company have partnered to offer a great teen class series for free!

Interested in learning hip-hop dance from the pros? This hip-hop dance course is open to ages 13-17 boys and girls and is for all levels of dance experience. Keshet Dance Company is an Albuquerque-based studio that features hip-hop, contemporary, jazz and ballet dance.

New Mexico’s own wind and horn connoisseur – Professor Eric Rombach-Kendall – conducts an afternoon of magnificent music. The orchestra pays tribute to Rossini, plays Bach’s glorious Passacaglia and Fugue in c minor, and returns to the dawn of the 20th century with Arthur Bird’s remarkable Serenade for Wind Instruments. And if you love brass, don’t miss the massive brass sound in Terracini’s Concerto for Brass!

Building on the Dream — a community day of service that honors the vision of MLK, Jr.

Groundbreaking for a community open space in the south valley. Volunteers will help to build a walking trail, clear/clean up the open space and do prep work for the planting of fruit trees and native plants.

The open space is also being developed as a satellite site for the Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge.

