FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico community is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters.

Lieutenant Shadd Rohwer of the Farmington Fire Department died yesterday morning after a battle with an ongoing illness.

He was first diagnosed in June of 2015.

Officials have not disclosed details on the illness, but they are saying it was work related.

Lt. Rohwer worked with Farmington Fire Department for 19 years.

