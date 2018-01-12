‘Escape to Space’ Launches at Balloon Museum

The Anderson Abruzzo International Balloon Museum welcomes astronaut, aviator and New Mexico resident Sid Gutierrez this weekend for an intimate conversation about his career in the “final frontier.”

Gutierrez will share with audience members the first-person experience of space travel aboard both the Columbia and Endeavor space shuttles.

While the event is currently sold out, patrons are invited to experience a new exhibition exploring the first flights of the past 200 years -from the first balloon ride in America to the 21st-century technology of drones.

For more information, visit BalloonMuseum.com.