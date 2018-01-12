City website features outdated city council photo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you have been to the city’s website recently, you may be wondering who is actually on city council these days.

Dan Lewis is still prominently featured in the picture of city council.

Lewis lost the mayor’s race to Tim Keller and Cynthia Borrego won the race to replace him in the old Westside District. She has been on the job for six weeks now.

A city councilor has told News 13 the new council took a group picture last month, but the city’s I.T. department has not updated the home page.

They have updated the mayor’s picture right next to it, however, replacing ex-Mayor Berry’s picture with one of Tim Keller.

