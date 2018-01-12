City of Santa Fe introduces restaurant water conservation program

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe wants to help restaurants conserve water.

A city council resolution introduced this week focused on a pilot program for restaurants.

The city will audit around 40 restaurants that volunteer to take part.

It will look at how each place can take more steps to save water, such as getting more energy efficient appliances.

“Unfortunately in restaurants, we throw away a lot of food and there’s a lot of waste and we definitely don’t want to waste water. Anything that hits the table can’t be reused,” says Harry Shapiro of Harry’s Roadhouse.

The program offers restaurants incentives if they take part.

The city council still has to approve the resolution.

Next year, the city would like to do the same in schools.

____________________________

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s