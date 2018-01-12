City of Santa Fe introduces restaurant water conservation program

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe wants to help restaurants conserve water.

A city council resolution introduced this week focused on a pilot program for restaurants.

The city will audit around 40 restaurants that volunteer to take part.

It will look at how each place can take more steps to save water, such as getting more energy efficient appliances.

“Unfortunately in restaurants, we throw away a lot of food and there’s a lot of waste and we definitely don’t want to waste water. Anything that hits the table can’t be reused,” says Harry Shapiro of Harry’s Roadhouse.

The program offers restaurants incentives if they take part.

The city council still has to approve the resolution.

Next year, the city would like to do the same in schools.

