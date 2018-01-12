Charges against man accused of killing daughter dismissed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Charges against a Santa Fe man accused of killing his daughter have been dismissed.

William Kelley was accused of beating and stabbing 30-year-old Julianne Kelley up to 35 times three years ago at the home they shared.

The Santa Fe District Attorney and Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office said today after hundreds of hours reviewing the case, they could not move forward and have dismissed the charges for now.

The Sheriff’s Office will continue treating the case as an open investigation.

