Ceremony marks the final purchase of BCFD firetrucks

BERNALILLO COUNTY (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Fire Department is getting new upgrades.

A ceremony was held Friday to mark the final purchase of new fire trucks.

It is part of the commitment to ensure people living in Bernalillo County are safe.

“Today we celebrate getting this new fire engine and the service it will bring to the community in the hands of these skilled professionals,” says Deputy Fire Chief Brian Kadle.

It is a tradition with new fire trucks to do a “push-in” ceremony, where firefighters push the truck into the firehouse.

This is the 12th and final vehicle purchase, after buying one for each county fire station.

