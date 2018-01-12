CDC warns of severe flu season

(KRQE) – The latest data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows the United States could be in for a severe flu season.

The H3N2 strain is dominating this season, which tends to cause more severe illness, hospitalization and deaths, especially in children and older adults.

The CDC is urging anyone who has not been vaccinated for the flu to get the shot now.

“There could be upwards of thirteen more weeks of influenza season still to come. The predominant strain right now is H3, however, H1N1 seems to be making an entry right now and may be causing disease later in the season,” says CDC Influenza Division Director Dr. Dan Jernigan.

The CDC also says vaccine effectiveness could be in the 30 percent range this season.

